AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed the most recent trading day at $83.06, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care staffing company had lost 7.75% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.

AMN Healthcare Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post earnings of $2.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.11 billion, down 28.62% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.28 per share and revenue of $4.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.42% and -21.69%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. AMN Healthcare Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AMN Healthcare Services has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.02 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.19.

We can also see that AMN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

