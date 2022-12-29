AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed at $103 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care staffing company had lost 16.9% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

AMN Healthcare Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.17, down 26.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion, down 21.97% from the year-ago period.

AMN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.56 per share and revenue of $5.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43.96% and +30.05%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.67.

Investors should also note that AMN has a PEG ratio of 2.67 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

