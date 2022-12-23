AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed the most recent trading day at $103.46, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care staffing company had lost 15.49% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMN Healthcare Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.17, down 26.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion, down 21.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.56 per share and revenue of $5.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +43.96% and +30.05%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AMN Healthcare Services is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.91. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.58.

We can also see that AMN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

