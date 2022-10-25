AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed the most recent trading day at $120.04, moving +1.59% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care staffing company had gained 14.6% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94% in that time.

AMN Healthcare Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post earnings of $2.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.09 billion, up 24.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.27 per share and revenue of $5.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +40.35% and +28.59%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. AMN Healthcare Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note AMN Healthcare Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.36.

We can also see that AMN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



