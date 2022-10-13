AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed the most recent trading day at $113.46, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care staffing company had gained 4.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 8.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMN Healthcare Services as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.33, up 34.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.09 billion, up 24.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.27 per share and revenue of $5.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +40.35% and +28.59%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note AMN Healthcare Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.14, so we one might conclude that AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, AMN's PEG ratio is currently 3.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AMN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



