AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed at $106.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care staffing company had lost 6.7% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.1% in that time.

AMN Healthcare Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.33, up 34.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.09 billion, up 24.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.26 per share and revenue of $5.12 billion, which would represent changes of +40.22% and +28.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.95% higher. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note AMN Healthcare Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.62.

We can also see that AMN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



