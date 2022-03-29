AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed at $106.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care staffing company had lost 0.59% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

AMN Healthcare Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.25, up 91.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.5 billion, up 69.01% from the year-ago period.

AMN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.31 per share and revenue of $4.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.94% and +18.78%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.65% higher. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AMN Healthcare Services has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.74.

Also, we should mention that AMN has a PEG ratio of 0.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AMN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

