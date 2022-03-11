AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed the most recent trading day at $93.78, moving +1.98% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care staffing company had lost 11.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

AMN Healthcare Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.24, up 90.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.5 billion, up 69.01% from the year-ago period.

AMN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.25 per share and revenue of $4.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.19% and +18.78%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 39.44% higher within the past month. AMN Healthcare Services is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.79, so we one might conclude that AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that AMN has a PEG ratio of 0.61 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AMN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

