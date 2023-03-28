AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed the most recent trading day at $83.96, moving -1.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care staffing company had lost 6.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMN Healthcare Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AMN Healthcare Services is projected to report earnings of $2.36 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.11 billion, down 28.62% from the year-ago period.

AMN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.28 per share and revenue of $4.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.42% and -21.69%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher within the past month. AMN Healthcare Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.7, so we one might conclude that AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, AMN's PEG ratio is currently 3.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

