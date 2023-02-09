AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed the most recent trading day at $93.60, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care staffing company had lost 14.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.83% in that time.

AMN Healthcare Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2023. In that report, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post earnings of $2.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.06 billion, down 21.97% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.47, which means AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that AMN has a PEG ratio of 3.39 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

