AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed at $111.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care staffing company had gained 9.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 7.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMN Healthcare Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.33, up 34.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.09 billion, up 24.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.27 per share and revenue of $5.12 billion, which would represent changes of +40.35% and +28.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AMN Healthcare Services has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.07 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.39, so we one might conclude that AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that AMN has a PEG ratio of 3.13 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.