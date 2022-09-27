AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed the most recent trading day at $101.65, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care staffing company had gained 0.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 6.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.7% in that time.

AMN Healthcare Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.33, up 34.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.09 billion, up 24.74% from the year-ago period.

AMN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.26 per share and revenue of $5.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40.22% and +28.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AMN Healthcare Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.15. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.24.

Investors should also note that AMN has a PEG ratio of 2.84 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)



