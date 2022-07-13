AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed the most recent trading day at $110.24, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care staffing company had gained 10.71% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.89% in that time.

AMN Healthcare Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.96, up 80.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.36 billion, up 58.83% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.41 per share and revenue of $5 billion, which would represent changes of +29.64% and +25.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AMN Healthcare Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.64, so we one might conclude that AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that AMN currently has a PEG ratio of 9.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

