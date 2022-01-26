AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed at $96.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care staffing company had lost 20.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 11.91%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.66%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMN Healthcare Services as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2022. On that day, AMN Healthcare Services is projected to report earnings of $2.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 158%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.28 billion, up 103.42% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.51% higher. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note AMN Healthcare Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.48, so we one might conclude that AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that AMN has a PEG ratio of 0.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AMN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.