AMN Healthcare Says Court Dismisses Federal Antitrust Claims By Aya Healthcare

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) said that a U.S. District judge granted judgment in favor of the company on Monday, ruling that the company's competitor Aya Healthcare failed to prove any anti-competitive behavior by AMN Healthcare under federal antitrust laws.

"AMN Healthcare is thrilled but not surprised by the Court's ruling. We have always known that our business practices are legitimate, lawful, and procompetitive. In an apparent effort to distract us from our mission, Aya filed a meritless lawsuit," said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.