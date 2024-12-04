AMN Healthcare rises 8.4%

AMN Healthcare (AMN) is up 8.4%, or $2.29 to $29.44.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AMN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.