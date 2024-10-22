AMN Healthcare price target lowered to $57 from $66 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Constantine Davides lowered the firm’s price target on AMN Healthcare (AMN) to $57 from $66 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm continues to look for indications that the healthcare staffing industry has the potential to stabilize in 2025 following its COVID-related peak in early 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. JMP says it is focusing its attention on AMN’s international nursing business and organic locum tenens trends.

