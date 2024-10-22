News & Insights

Stocks
AMN

AMN Healthcare price target lowered to $57 from $66 at JMP Securities

October 22, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JMP Securities analyst Constantine Davides lowered the firm’s price target on AMN Healthcare (AMN) to $57 from $66 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm continues to look for indications that the healthcare staffing industry has the potential to stabilize in 2025 following its COVID-related peak in early 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. JMP says it is focusing its attention on AMN’s international nursing business and organic locum tenens trends.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.