AMN Healthcare price target lowered to $47 from $57 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Constantine Davides lowered the firm’s price target on AMN Healthcare (AMN) to $47 from $57 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following Q3 results. Unfulfilled nurse and allied orders increased from 9% in the prior quarter to 14% currently, as advertised compensation rates are not attractive enough to entice potential travelers, JMP Securities told investors.
