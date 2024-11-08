AMN Healthcare price target lowered to $47 from $57 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Constantine Davides lowered the firm’s price target on AMN Healthcare (AMN) to $47 from $57 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following Q3 results. Unfulfilled nurse and allied orders increased from 9% in the prior quarter to 14% currently, as advertised compensation rates are not attractive enough to entice potential travelers, JMP Securities told investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AMN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.