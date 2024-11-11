AMN Healthcare price target lowered to $46 from $50 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on AMN Healthcare (AMN) to $46 from $50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company reported a slightly better-than-expected quarter, though while its Q4 revenue guidance was above consensus, it included a larger than normal strike benefit and the margin guidance was weaker than expected, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The management cited some positive developments in longer-term trends, though its near-term remains challenged, BMO added.
