AMN Healthcare price target lowered to $46 from $50 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on AMN Healthcare (AMN) to $46 from $50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company reported a slightly better-than-expected quarter, though while its Q4 revenue guidance was above consensus, it included a larger than normal strike benefit and the margin guidance was weaker than expected, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The management cited some positive developments in longer-term trends, though its near-term remains challenged, BMO added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AMN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.