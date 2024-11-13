News & Insights

Stocks
AMN

AMN Healthcare price target lowered to $27 from $41 at Jefferies

November 13, 2024

Jefferies lowered the firm’s price target on AMN Healthcare (AMN) to $27 from $41 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as the analyst took over coverage of the stock. Q3 was “a solid print,” but the Q4 guidance disappointed, particularly when looking at a low-to-mid $50M quarterly EBITDA run-rate after backing out a strike benefit, the analyst tells investors.

Read More on AMN:

