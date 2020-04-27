AMN Healthcare Inks Deal to Address Healthcare System Needs

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN recently inked a partnership with Randstad US to deliver the first comprehensive suite of workforce solutions for the healthcare community. These solutions address needs like direct patient care, allied services, and professional and technical support.

For investors’ notice, Randstad US is a leading provider of flexible work and human resource solutions.

This partnership is expected to boost AMN Healthcare’s Other Workforce Solutions segment.

More About the Partnership

AMN Healthcare and Randstad US’ Integrated Talent Solutions offer simplified and streamlined technology-enabled services to aid healthcare organizations alleviate the burden of complex talent strategies, now and in the future. With the combination of AMN Healthcare's unparalleled expertise in clinical staffing and Randstad's vast suite of non-clinical human resources, this partnership offering delivers programs that enhance efficiencies and standardize processes across the healthcare system, thereby providing quality patient care.

The first proper implementation of this partnership is the Open Talent Marketplace for Healthcare, which was created to ensure access to talent for state governments, federal agencies and healthcare systems. This is especially crucial in these times as the entire healthcare community is working to meet overwhelming workforce needs due to the coronavirus pandemic. With Open Talent Marketplace, the response is swift and well-organized, providing a reliable playbook to health organizations.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global healthcare staffing market size was valued at $31.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to see a CAGR of 5.4% over the period of 2020-2027.Hence, the partnership has been inked at an ideal time.

