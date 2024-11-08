AMN Healthcare falls -30.8%

AMN Healthcare (AMN) is down -30.8%, or -$12.62 to $28.30.
- AMN Healthcare price target lowered to $47 from $57 at JMP Securities
- AMN Healthcare price target lowered to $47 from $50 at Truist
- AMN Healthcare downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at William Blair
- AMN Healthcare Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- AMN Healthcare reports Q3 adjusted EPS 61c, consensus 57c
