AMN Healthcare Elects Celia Huber to Board of Directors

AMN Healthcare elects Celia Huber to its Board of Directors, enhancing governance and strategic expertise.

Quiver AI Summary

AMN Healthcare announced the election of Celia Huber to its Board of Directors during its annual shareholder meeting on May 2, 2025. Huber, who brings over 30 years of experience in advising healthcare organizations, payors, and companies, is currently a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, where she leads the Board Services Practice in North America. AMN's CEO Cary Grace highlighted Huber's leadership and expertise in governance and innovative partnerships, which aligns with the company's mission to enhance workforce solutions in healthcare. Huber has a notable track record serving on various nonprofit boards and holds an MBA from Stanford and a bachelor's in finance from the University of Texas.

Potential Positives

AMN Healthcare appointed Celia Huber to its Board of Directors, bringing over 30 years of experience in healthcare strategy and governance, which enhances the company's leadership and strategic direction.

Huber's expertise in developing innovative partnerships and operating models aligns closely with AMN's objectives to improve workforce solutions and elevate patient care.

The addition of a Senior Partner from McKinsey & Company, who advises Fortune 500 boards, signals a commitment to best practices in governance and organizational transformation within AMN Healthcare.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

Who is Celia Huber?

Celia Huber is a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company with over 30 years of experience in healthcare strategy and governance.

What role has Celia Huber been elected to?

Celia Huber was elected to the Board of Directors of AMN Healthcare during the annual meeting of shareholders.

What is AMN Healthcare's focus?

AMN Healthcare specializes in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations, aiming to improve clinical outcomes and patient care.

What prior experience does Celia Huber have?

She has advised healthcare systems, payors, and life sciences clients on strategy, organizational transformation, and emerging risks.

Where can I find more information about AMN's leadership team?

More information about AMN Healthcare’s leadership team can be found on their official website at www.amnhealthcare.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $AMN stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DALLAS, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations, announced the election of Celia Huber to its Board of Directors during its annual meeting of shareholders on May 2, 2025.





Huber’s background includes more than 30 years of experience advising healthcare systems, public and private sector payors and companies on strategy, risk and performance.





“Celia brings invaluable insight and leadership grounded in a career focused on governance, innovative partnerships and implementing new operating models successfully,” said Cary Grace, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. “Her expertise at the intersection of mission-oriented work and healthcare leadership strategy aligns closely with AMN’s goals and objectives to deliver more effective, impactful workforce solutions that elevate patient care and support those who provide it.”





A Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, Huber currently leads the firm’s Board Services Practice in North America, counseling Fortune 500 boards on governance, succession planning and organizational transformation. Throughout her career, Huber has advised healthcare systems, public and private sector payors and life sciences clients on strategy, merger integration, stakeholder alignment and emerging risks in the evolving healthcare landscape.





“I’ve spent much of my career working alongside healthcare leaders to tackle big challenges, and I see that same spirit of purpose and innovation at AMN. I’m looking forward to supporting the company’s mission and the people who make it possible, both behind the scenes and on the front lines of patient care,” said Huber.





Since 2021, Ms. Huber has served on the board of the AltaMed Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm for AltaMed Health Services, and she is also a member of the Executive Committee of the California Business Roundtable. Previously, she was a director for Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE) and served as Vice Chair of Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Huber holds an MBA from Stanford University and a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Texas.





For more information about AMN Healthcare’s leadership team, please visit



www.amnhealthcare.com



.











About AMN Healthcare







AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States. Through a steadfast partnership approach, we solve the most pressing workforce challenges to enable better clinical outcomes and access to care. We provide a comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals and deliver a fully integrated and customizable suite of workforce technologies.











Media Contact







Corporate Communications





AMN Healthcare







AMN-PR@amnhealthcare.com









Investor Contact







Randle Reece





Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy





AMN Healthcare





(866) 861-3229







investorrelations@amnhealthcare.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.