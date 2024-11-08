AMN Healthcare downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded AMN Healthcare (AMN) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target following the Q3 report. The firm sees “simultaneous headwinds” across multiple businesses despite travel demand stabilization.

