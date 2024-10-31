News & Insights

Stocks
AMN

AMN Healthcare appoints Tomya Watt as CPO

October 31, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

AMN Healthcare (AMN) announced the appointment of Tomya Watt as chief people officer effective January 13, 2025. Watt joins AMN Healthcare from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where she served as interim CHRO and chief diversity officer.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.