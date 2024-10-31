AMN Healthcare appoints Tomya Watt as CPO

AMN Healthcare (AMN) announced the appointment of Tomya Watt as chief people officer effective January 13, 2025. Watt joins AMN Healthcare from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where she served as interim CHRO and chief diversity officer.

