AMN Healthcare Announces Sale Of Its Smart Square Scheduling Software

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare (AMN) announced the sale of its Smart Square scheduling software to symplr. The total purchase price was $75 million, with $65 million paid at closing and a $10 million note due at the end of 2026. Also, symplr and AMN have entered into a commercial partnership. The commercial partnership enhances AMN's WorkWise technology suite by intelligently connecting clients with additional digital offerings that extend workforce management systems clients already use.

"This deal advances our focus on the workforce planning, analytics, and AI capabilities of our WorkWise platform, while seamlessly integrating WorkWise into our clients scheduling and operational tools through strategic technology partnerships, like this one with symplr," said Cary Grace, president and CEO at AMN Healthcare.

