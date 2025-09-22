AMN Healthcare Announces Private Offering Of $400 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN), a provider of human resource services for healthcare organizations, said on Monday that its wholly owned subsidiary, AMN Healthcare, Inc., intends to make a private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2031.

The company intends to use the proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand and debt, to redeem all $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2027 and to pay expenses related to the offering.

