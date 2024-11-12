News & Insights

AMN Healthcare Announces Leadership Transition for 2025

November 12, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

An update from AMN Healthcare Services ( (AMN) ) is now available.

Douglas D. Wheat, Chairman of AMN Healthcare Services, will retire in 2025, with no disagreements prompting his departure. Mark G. Foletta is set to succeed him, bringing continuity and experience to the Board, subject to re-election. This transition highlights the company’s stable leadership strategy, appealing to investors focused on governance.

