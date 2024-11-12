AMN Healthcare Announces Leadership Transition for 2025

An update from AMN Healthcare Services ( (AMN) ) is now available.

Douglas D. Wheat, Chairman of AMN Healthcare Services, will retire in 2025, with no disagreements prompting his departure. Mark G. Foletta is set to succeed him, bringing continuity and experience to the Board, subject to re-election. This transition highlights the company’s stable leadership strategy, appealing to investors focused on governance.

See more data about AMN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.