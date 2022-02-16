AMN Healthcare (AMN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 17, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 29.1%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, the average surprise being 19.5%.

Q4 Estimates

Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.28 billion, suggesting growth of 103.4% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $2.58 per share, indicating a whopping rise of 158% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

Per the third-quarter 2021 earnings call, increased healthcare utilization and a tight labor market led to record high demand in several areas of the company’s business. This trend is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter as well.



In fact, the abovementioned factors aid AMN Healthcare’s collaborations and innovations, which are intended to provide greater access to patient care, thus instilling further confidence.



Per the preliminary announcement, fourth-quarter 2021 revenues are estimated between $1.35 billion and $1.36 billion. It is important to note here that this preliminary result outpaced previously issued (Nov 4, 2021) guidance, courtesy of solid demand throughout all revenue segments led by the Nurse and Allied segment and around $70 million more labor disruption revenues than included in the guidance.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and EPS Surprise

AMN Healthcare Services Inc price-eps-surprise | AMN Healthcare Services Inc Quote

AMN Healthcare’s strength in digital health capabilities with its AMN Passport and AMN Cares has been benefiting the company’s performance. The first one is the company’s mobile app for healthcare experts, while AMN Cares is a telehealth platform helping care teams to interface with employees or patients at home. The company expanded its scalable VMS solution, enabling a wide array of health care facilities to quickly staff and manage their entire range of contingent talent.



These developments are likely to have favored the company’s fourth-quarter results.



Per the preliminary announcement, management believes that healthcare labor shortages are widespread and expected to continue for a while, thereby demonstrating the requirement for short- and long-term workforce solutions and leading to wage inflation. These influences were stronger than anticipated in the fourth quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see.



Earnings ESP: AMN Healthcare has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. MDRX has an Earnings ESP of +5.38% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Allscripts Healthcare’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 11.1%. The company’s earnings yield of 4.9% compares favorably with the industry’s (4.9%).



Viatris Inc. VTRS has an Earnings ESP of +2.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Viatris’ return on equity currently stands at 19.8% compared to the industry’s (2.06%). The company’s earnings yield of 24.6% compares favorably with the industry’s 0.7%.



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



DENTSPLY SIRONA’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 22.2%. The company’s earnings yield of 5.9% compares favorably with the industry’s 4.5%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.