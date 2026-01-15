AMN Healthcare (AMN) Stock Jumps 27.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

AMN Healthcare Services AMN shares rallied 27.6% in the last trading session to close at $19.55. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.2% loss over the past four weeks.

AMN Healthcare recorded a strong price increase after it published a slide deck including a 2026 “base scenario” and a growth framework for years after 2026. Expectations for 2026 include revenue building from the normalized fourth-quarter run-rate and 50-100 basis points of consolidated gross margin expansion, roughly in line with the management commentary from third-quarter 2025 earnings. The growth framework beyond 2026 also includes a 4%-6% annual organic revenue growth, resulting in 10%-15% adjusted EBITDA growth (from gross margin mix improvement and SG&A leverage).

This health care staffing company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -70.7%. Revenues are expected to be $723.87 million, down 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For AMN Healthcare, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AMN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

AMN Healthcare is a member of the Zacks Business - Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, SPS Commerce SPSC, finished the last trading session 0.6% lower at $91.47. SPSC has returned 4.4% over the past month.

SPS Commerce's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +12.4%. SPS Commerce currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3.

