AMN Healthcare (AMN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) reported revenue of $689.53 million, down 16% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $671.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was +136.84%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AMN Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Physician and leadership solutions - Days Filled : 51.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 51.95 million.

: 51.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 51.95 million. Physician and leadership solutions - Revenue per day filled : $2.74 million versus $2.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.74 million versus $2.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Physician and leadership solutions : $174.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $171.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%.

: $174.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $171.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%. Revenue- Nurse and allied solutions : $413.26 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $397.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.4%.

: $413.26 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $397.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.4%. Revenue- Technology and workforce solutions : $102.21 million versus $103 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change.

: $102.21 million versus $103 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change. Segment operating income- Nurse and allied solutions : $32.24 million versus $30.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $32.24 million versus $30.79 million estimated by two analysts on average. Segment operating income- Technology and workforce solutions : $35.25 million compared to the $37.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $35.25 million compared to the $37.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. Segment operating income- Physician and leadership solutions: $14.46 million versus $17.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of AMN Healthcare have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

