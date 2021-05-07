AMN Healthcare (AMN) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. AMN reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25%. The bottom line also improved from 79 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Revenues

For the quarter, revenues of $885.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.2%. On a year-over-year basis, revenues also rose 47%.

Segment Details

In the first quarter of 2021, the Nurse and Allied Solutions segment’s revenues totaled $657 million, up 55% year over year. Travel nurse staffing revenues grew 74% year over year. Also, Allied division revenues rose 17% year over year.

The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment’s revenues totaled $141 million, up 2% year over year. This upside was on 9% growth in Locum tenens revenues.

The Technology and Workforce Solutions segment’s revenues totaled $89 million, up 120% year over year, driven by the February 2020 acquisition of Stratus Video, now known as AMN Language Services. The language interpretation business revenues came in at $41 million in the quarter while the vendor management systems business saw 91% year-over-year revenue growth.

Margin

In the first quarter, gross profit totaled $288.9 million, up 42.9% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, gross margin was 32.6%, contracting 93 basis point (bps).

Adjusted operating profit in the quarter was $127.7 million, up 128.6%. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted operating margin was 14.4%, up 51 bps.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AMN Healthcare Services Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AMN Healthcare Services Inc Quote

Cash Position

The company exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $78.3 million compared with $29.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities came in at $39.1 million, down from $51.4 million a year ago.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2021, AMN Healthcare expects revenues in the range of $810-$830 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $713.9 million.

With respect to the Nurse and Allied Solutions segment, the company expects revenues to grow around 34-37% from the prior-year figure.

In the second quarter, the Technology and Workforce Solutions segment’s revenues are expected to grow almost 60-65% from the prior-year figure.The company projects second-quarter revenues at the Physician and Leadership Solutions segment to improve almost 20% from the prior-year figure.

Operating margin is expected at 10.5-11.0%% while gross margin is estimated within 32.4-32.8%.

Our Take

AMN Healthcare exited the first quarter on a strong note. The company gained from each of its core segments in the quarter. In fact, the Technology and Workforce Solutions segment attained record 84% year-over-year organic revenue growth in the period. Management is also upbeat about the latest Stratus Video and Advanced Medical buyouts, which are expected to expand the company’s travel as well as school therapy and travel nurse staffing capabilities.

However, contraction in gross margin is discouraging.

