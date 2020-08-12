AMN Healthcare (AMN) Loses 3.3% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s AMN stock has declined 3.3% as of Aug 11, 2020, despite better-than-expected results.

The company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 83 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 31.8%. The bottom line increased 7.8% year over year.

Revenues of $608.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7%. On a year-over-year basis, revenues increased 14%.

Segment Details

In the second quarter of 2020, the Nurse and Allied Solutions segment’s revenues totaled $444.5 million, up 21% year over year and 13% on an organic basis.This was driven by 41% year-over-year growth in the Travel Nurse division revenues and a 10% rise in the Allied division due to the Advanced Medical acquisition.

The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment’s revenues totaled $108.6 million, down 24% year over year. All business lines in the segment were adversely affected by reductions in non-emergency care. The downside was owing to a 25% decline in Locum tenens revenues, 17% drop in Interim leadership revenues and a 34% fall in physician and leadership search businesses.

Technology and Workforce Solutions segment revenues came in at $55.3 million, up 123% year over year and 3% on an organic basis, primarily attributable to the company’s recent buyouts of b4health and Stratus Video.

Margin

In the second quarter, gross profit totaled $197.5 million, up 10% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, gross margin was 32.5%, contracting 108 basis points (bps).

Adjusted operating profit in the quarter was $60.5 million, up 4.5%. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted operating margin was 9.9%, down 87 bps.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2020, AMN Healthcare expects revenues in the range of $510-$525 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $517.8 million.

With respect to the Nurse and Allied Solutions segment, the company projects third-quarter revenue decline of almost 10% from the prior-year figure.

In the third quarter, Technology and Workforce Solutions segment revenues are expected to grow almost 140% from the prior-year figure.The company projects third-quarter revenues at the Physician and Leadership Solutions segment to decline almost 30% from the prior-year figure.

Operating margin is expected above 7%, while gross margin is estimated within 33-33.5%.

Our Take

AMN Healthcare exited the second quarter on a strong note. The company gained from two of the three operating segments in the quarter. Management is upbeat about the latest Stratus Video and Advanced Medical buyouts, which are expected to expand its travel as well as school therapy and travel nurse staffing capabilities. Despite demand being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, most business lines performed in line or better than the company’s guidance.

However, revenue decline within Physician and Leadership Solutions segment is concerning.The contraction in both margins is also discouraging.

