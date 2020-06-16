AMN Healthcare (AMN) Introduces New Customizable Offering

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN recently introduced a customizable, technology-enabled and clinically based service for businesses and other organizations that want to ensure the health and safety of their employees as they slowly return to workspaces. This new solution is likely to provide a boost to the company’s Technology and Workforce Solutions segment.



Notably, AMN Healthcare, which is a renowned healthcare provider for clinical and service quality, at present is utilizing its expertise to help industries safely reopen and resume business operations amid the ongoing pandemic.



Significance of the New Offering



Businesses need effective solutions based on clinical protocols to ensure safety and confidence while adhering to guidelines from state and local health departments as they start resuming operations. AMN Healthcare’s return-to-work solutions offer a customized program for each employer that has all the required staffing and protocols. These include temperature checks, COVID-19 testing, onsite clinic support, quarantine management and a telehealth platform.







Large employers worldwide utilize these services, which can be customized to a variety of settings, comprising of workplaces of all sizes, educational institutions, hospitality industries, entertainment venues and others.



Recent Development



In April, AMN Healthcare inked a partnership with Randstad US to deliver the first comprehensive suite of workforce solutions for the healthcare community. These solutions address needs like direct patient care, allied services, and professional and technical support. This partnership is expected to strengthen the company’s Technology and Workforce Solutions segment.



Market Prospects



Per a report by Grand View Research, the global workforce management market is estimated to reach $11.09 billion by 2025. Globalization, a diverse and younger workforce, and the rise in utilization of digitalization in day-to-day operations of organizations are expected to drive growth of the workforce management market in future.



Hence, AMN Healthcare’s new return-to-work solutions is a well-timed one.



