AMN Healthcare (AMN) Boosts Service Portfolio With New Offering

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN recently introduced the AMN Diverse Business Pledge in order to aid minority-owned businesses procure Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification. Notably, new and small businesses, seeking partnerships with large companies, agencies and other organizations, get better opportunities with MBE certification.



This launch is likely to strengthen AMN Healthcare’s robust portfolio of services further.

More on the News

With the introduction of this pledge, AMN Healthcare is likely to deepen its focus on diversity, equity and inclusion as the company continues to find new ways to offer support and resources for the success of minority-owned businesses. The company recognizes the power of inclusive supply chains that can impact the economy and communities.





Being a financial support and mentoring initiative, the AMN Diverse Business Pledge will provide support to 100 qualifying businesses by paying the MBE certification expenses and helping businesses with the application process and opportunities from the certification.

Notable Developments

In September 2020, AMN Healthcare unveiled a unique service, which combines teletherapy for schools with video interpretation services, thereby helping therapy professionals to communicate with any student, parent, or guardian who may be limited English proficient (LEP), deaf or hard of hearing.



In August, the company launched the latest version of AMN Passport — the most powerful and practical mobile app — that will enable travel nurses and allied professionals to find, book and manage their assignments. The company’s new offering will help clinicians with the healthcare industry’s most all-inclusive and easiest-to-use application for their mobile devices.

Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 8.7% in a year’s time, compared with the industry’s rally of 31.1%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space include Cardinal Health Inc. CAH, Align Technology, Inc. ALGN and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Cardinal Health has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 5.4%.



Align Technology has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 18.3%.



Thermo Fisher has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 18%.

