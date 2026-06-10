AMN Expands Language Services Portfolio With Jaide Health Deal

AMN Healthcare Services AMN recently announced the acquisition of Jaide Health, an AI-enabled medical interpretation and translation platform, to expand language access for patients with Limited English Proficiency across the healthcare journey. The move enhances AMN’s Language Services capabilities by extending language assistance to important touchpoints before and after treatment while maintaining the critical role of qualified human interpreters for clinical, sensitive and complex discussions.

According to management, this acquisition represents a significant step forward in AMN’s commitment to making healthcare more accessible. Enhancing language support across more moments in the healthcare journey enables healthcare organizations to create seamless experiences for both patients and care teams, while still leveraging the critical expertise of qualified interpreters.

AMN Stock Trend Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of AMN lost 2.3% at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date period, the stock surged 92.4% against the industry’s 17.9% decline. The S&P 500 has risen 8.3% in the same timeframe.

The integration of AI-assisted translation capabilities enables AMN Healthcare to offer more comprehensive end-to-end language support while preserving the critical role of human interpreters. The transaction also reflects the increasing adoption of AI solutions in healthcare administration. By combining technology-driven efficiency with human expertise, AMN is well positioned to help healthcare organizations address the rising demand for accessible and equitable patient communication.

AMN currently has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion.



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More on the News

Jaide Health delivers AI-assisted language support for routine verbal interactions and document translations, including patient intake, discharge instructions and other everyday communications.These capabilities reduce delays and improve language accessibility in situations where healthcare staff and patients often face communication barriers outside direct physician or acute-care encounters.For complex medical conversations, professional human interpreters remain central to ensure accuracy, empathy and patient safety.

The Jaide Health platform is already being used by clients across multiple care settings, demonstrating its ability to improve communication workflows and patient interactions. As part of the transaction, Jaide Health’s team will become part of AMN Healthcare. The companies have not disclosed the financial details of the agreement.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the AI-enabled translation services market was valued at $6.51 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.6% through 2035.

Factors like the increasing demand for real-time translators, rapid adoption by the healthcare sector and the advancements in LLMs and GenAI that offer precise and context-aware translation services with cost efficiency are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

AMN Healthcare recently delivered a strong first-quarter 2026 performance, fueled by labor disruption activity, growth in nurse and allied staffing, improving international recruitment and expanding technology-driven workforce solutions. The company’s AI-powered tools and the WorkWise platform continued to gain traction, enhancing hiring efficiency. However, weakness in Physician and Leadership Solutions persisted due to softer demand and competitive pressures. Management expects AI adoption and operational efficiencies to support sustainable revenue and profitability growth.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price

AMN Healthcare Services Inc price | AMN Healthcare Services Inc Quote

AMN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AMN Healthcare currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Biodesix BDSX.

West Pharmaceutical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

Globus Medical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Biodesix, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss per share of 81 cents, which came narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35.71%. Revenues of $26 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3%.

BDSX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 36% for 2026. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 25.5%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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