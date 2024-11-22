News & Insights

AmmPower Joins U.S. Clean Fuel Program in Ukraine

November 22, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AmmPower Corp (TSE:AMMP) has released an update.

AmmPower Corp. has been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of State’s program to develop clean fuels using Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology in Ukraine. This initiative, part of a $30 million collaboration, aims to produce clean hydrogen and ammonia, crucial for agricultural fertilizers, through a pilot plant project. AmmPower will provide ammonia production equipment, contributing to Ukraine’s post-war leadership in secure nuclear energy.

