AmmPower Joins U.S. Clean Fuel Program in Ukraine

AmmPower Corp. has been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of State’s program to develop clean fuels using Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology in Ukraine. This initiative, part of a $30 million collaboration, aims to produce clean hydrogen and ammonia, crucial for agricultural fertilizers, through a pilot plant project. AmmPower will provide ammonia production equipment, contributing to Ukraine’s post-war leadership in secure nuclear energy.

