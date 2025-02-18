AMMO, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock Holders

AMMO, Inc. will distribute a cash dividend of $0.546875 per share for Series A Preferred Stock on March 17, 2025.

AMMO, Inc., the parent company of GunBroker.com, announced that holders of its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock will receive a cash dividend of $0.546875 per share, payable on March 17, 2025, to those on record as of March 1, 2025. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures ammunition for various fields including law enforcement and military applications, and promotes products like its STREAK™ Visual Ammunition. GunBroker.com, established in 1999, serves as the largest online marketplace for firearms and related products, facilitating sales through third-party listings while adhering to applicable laws.

Potential Positives

The announcement of a cash dividend of $0.546875 per share for holders of the Series A Preferred Stock demonstrates the company's commitment to providing returns to its investors.

This dividend payment may enhance investor confidence and attract potential shareholders by showcasing the company's financial stability and performance.

The Company’s diverse product offerings and innovative approach, highlighted in the release, reinforce its competitive positioning within the firearms and ammunition industry.

As the owner of GunBroker.com, the company benefits from being associated with the largest online marketplace for firearms, which could drive significant traffic and revenue streams.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a cash dividend may indicate that the company is prioritizing short-term payouts over long-term investments, which could signal potential financial instability.

The mention of forward-looking statements suggests uncertainty about future performance, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's strategic direction and reliability.

The reliance on third-party sellers for GunBroker.com raises questions about the company's control over its marketplace and the associated risks of regulatory compliance related to firearms sales.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend for Series A Preferred Stock holders?

The cash dividend is $0.546875 per share for Series A Preferred Stock holders.

When will the Series A Preferred Stock dividend be paid?

The dividend will be paid on March 17, 2025.

Who owns GunBroker.com?

GunBroker.com is owned by AMMO, Inc., a leading firearms online marketplace.

What products does AMMO, Inc. manufacture?

AMMO manufactures high-performance ammunition, including STREAK™ Visual Ammunition and /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions.

When was GunBroker.com launched?

GunBroker.com was launched in 1999 and has become the largest online firearms marketplace.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”) the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, today announced that the holders of record of the Company’s 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) as of the close of business on March 1, 2025 will receive a cash dividend equal to $0.546875 per Series A Preferred Stock share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 17, 2025.







About AMMO, Inc.







With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes its own branded munitions, including its patented STREAK



™



Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/



™



subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information, please visit:



www.ammo-inc.com



.







About GunBroker.com







GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit:



www.gunbroker.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.





Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports filed on Form 8-K.







