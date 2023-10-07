AMMO (FRA:92P) Price Target Increased by 9.32% to 2.42

The average one-year price target for AMMO (FRA:92P) has been revised to 2.42 / share. This is an increase of 9.32% from the prior estimate of 2.21 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.92 to a high of 2.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.10% from the latest reported closing price of 1.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMMO. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 92P is 0.04%, a decrease of 10.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 29,531K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tealwood Asset Management holds 3,410K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,526K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,307K shares, representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 92P by 9.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,143K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,940K shares, representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 92P by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,797K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 92P by 2.14% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,225K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 92P by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.