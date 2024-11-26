AMMO Faces Nasdaq Filing Deadline and Compliance Challenges

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from AMMO ( (POWW) ).

AMMO, Inc. has received a deficiency notice from Nasdaq for missing the deadline to file its quarterly financial report, attributed to an ongoing independent investigation. The company has until January 2025 to submit a compliance plan, with the potential for a 180-day extension if accepted. While AMMO is diligently working on the report, there’s no guarantee of meeting Nasdaq’s requirements, risking delisting, though no immediate impact on stock listing is expected.

