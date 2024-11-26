News & Insights

Stocks

AMMO Faces Nasdaq Filing Deadline and Compliance Challenges

November 26, 2024 — 06:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from AMMO ( (POWW) ).

AMMO, Inc. has received a deficiency notice from Nasdaq for missing the deadline to file its quarterly financial report, attributed to an ongoing independent investigation. The company has until January 2025 to submit a compliance plan, with the potential for a 180-day extension if accepted. While AMMO is diligently working on the report, there’s no guarantee of meeting Nasdaq’s requirements, risking delisting, though no immediate impact on stock listing is expected.

For a thorough assessment of POWW stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

POWW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.