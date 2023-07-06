Amman Mineral opens higher on debut in Indonesia's biggest IPO this year

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, July 7 (Reuters) - Amman Mineral Internasional AMMN.JK opened higher in its stock market debut on Friday after the gold-and-copper miner raised 10.73 trillion rupiah ($713.43 million) in Indonesia's biggest initial public offering this year.

Amman Mineral's stock opened at 1,745 rupiah, almost 3% higher than its IPO price of 1,695 rupiah a share, on the Indonesia stock exchange.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina in Jakarta, Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.