AMLX vs. NBIX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Medical - Drugs stocks have likely encountered both Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Neurocrine Biosciences has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that AMLX has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

AMLX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.06, while NBIX has a forward P/E of 29.42. We also note that AMLX has a PEG ratio of 0.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NBIX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75.

Another notable valuation metric for AMLX is its P/B ratio of 2.52. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NBIX has a P/B of 6.97.

Based on these metrics and many more, AMLX holds a Value grade of B, while NBIX has a Value grade of C.

AMLX has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than NBIX, so it seems like value investors will conclude that AMLX is the superior option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

