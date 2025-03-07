$AMLX stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMLX stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,480,219 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMLX:
$AMLX Insider Trading Activity
$AMLX insiders have traded $AMLX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSHUA B COHEN (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,506 shares for an estimated $145,303.
- JUSTIN B. KLEE (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,510 shares for an estimated $145,217.
- JAMES M FRATES (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $101,367
- CAMILLE L BEDROSIAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,863 shares for an estimated $66,566.
- GINA MAZZARIELLO (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,167 shares for an estimated $58,846.
$AMLX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $AMLX stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC added 4,648,699 shares (+218.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,572,082
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,513,748 shares (+165.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,721,967
- BOXER CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,860,000
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,200,000 shares (-59.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,536,000
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,158,271 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,378,264
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,150,221 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,347,835
- SATURN V CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 889,073 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,360,695
