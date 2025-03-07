$AMLX stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMLX stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,480,219 of trading volume.

$AMLX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AMLX:

$AMLX insiders have traded $AMLX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA B COHEN (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,506 shares for an estimated $145,303 .

. JUSTIN B. KLEE (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,510 shares for an estimated $145,217 .

. JAMES M FRATES (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $101,367

CAMILLE L BEDROSIAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,863 shares for an estimated $66,566 .

. GINA MAZZARIELLO (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,167 shares for an estimated $58,846.

$AMLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $AMLX stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

