$AMLX stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMLX stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,754,373 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMLX:
$AMLX Insider Trading Activity
$AMLX insiders have traded $AMLX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSHUA B COHEN (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,407 shares for an estimated $160,371.
- JUSTIN B. KLEE (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,411 shares for an estimated $160,242.
- CAMILLE L BEDROSIAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,846 shares for an estimated $73,089.
- GINA MAZZARIELLO (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,650 shares for an estimated $62,960.
- JAMES M FRATES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,896 shares for an estimated $37,805
- BERNHARDT G ZEIHER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $37,005
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AMLX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $AMLX stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC added 4,648,699 shares (+218.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,572,082
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,513,748 shares (+165.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,721,967
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,200,000 shares (-59.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,536,000
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,158,271 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,378,264
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,150,221 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,347,835
- SATURN V CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 889,073 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,360,695
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 596,672 shares (+324.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,255,420
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $AMLX on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.