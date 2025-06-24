$AMLX stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMLX stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,196,981 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMLX:
$AMLX Insider Trading Activity
$AMLX insiders have traded $AMLX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSHUA B COHEN (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,407 shares for an estimated $160,371.
- JUSTIN B. KLEE (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,411 shares for an estimated $160,242.
- GINA MAZZARIELLO (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,650 shares for an estimated $62,960.
- CAMILLE L BEDROSIAN (Chief Medical Officer) sold 12,425 shares for an estimated $43,082
- JAMES M FRATES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,896 shares for an estimated $37,805
- BERNHARDT G ZEIHER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $37,005
$AMLX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $AMLX stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 5,697,605 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,169,521
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,487,617 shares (+418.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,806,164
- GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC added 1,811,996 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,414,465
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,631,909 shares (-67.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,776,957
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 1,609,447 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,697,442
- SATURN V CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,537,363 shares (+172.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,442,265
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,482,252 shares (+102.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,247,172
