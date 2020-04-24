AMLP, SPXT: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the AMLP ETF, where 31,650,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.6% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF, which lost 20,000 of its units, representing a 28.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SPXT, in morning trading today AMAZON.COM is up about 0.2%, and Facebook is lower by about 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.