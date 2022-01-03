AMLP Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the AMLP ETF (Symbol: AMLP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.69, changing hands as high as $33.78 per share. AMLP shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMLP's low point in its 52 week range is $25.225 per share, with $38.925 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.80.

