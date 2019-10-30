AMLP, NFO: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the AMLP ETF (AMLP), where 2,850,000 units were destroyed, or a 0.3% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NFO), which lost 350,000 of its units, representing a 24.1% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of NFO, in morning trading today Aqua America (WTR) is up about 1.1%, and Dominion Energy (D) is lower by about 0.1%.

