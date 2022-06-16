AMLP Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AMLP

In trading on Thursday, shares of the AMLP ETF (Symbol: AMLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.03, changing hands as low as $35.25 per share. AMLP shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMLP's low point in its 52 week range is $30.04 per share, with $42.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.45.

