AMLP, BOIL: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the AMLP ETF, which added 7,900,000 units, or a 0.9% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas, which added 600,000 units, for a 31.1% increase in outstanding units.

